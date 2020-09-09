Man ‘struck in face with glass’ as he left pub’s beer garden

The Kings Head, Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2014

A man has been arrested after a pub-goer was struck in the face with a glass.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault, which took place outside the King’s Head pub on New Market, Beccles.

A man, aged in his 30s, was walking out of the Wetherspoon’s pub’s beer garden when he was followed by another man, who struck him in the face with a glass.

The victim was taken for treatment at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

Officers arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assault, taking him to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later released on police bail pending further enquiries until September 28.

Officers have urged any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to come forward, especially those who may have filmed the incident.

Any witnesses should quote crime reference 37/50532/20.