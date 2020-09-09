Man ‘struck in face with glass’ as he left pub’s beer garden
PUBLISHED: 10:27 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 09 September 2020
©archant2014
A man has been arrested after a pub-goer was struck in the face with a glass.
Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault, which took place outside the King’s Head pub on New Market, Beccles.
A man, aged in his 30s, was walking out of the Wetherspoon’s pub’s beer garden when he was followed by another man, who struck him in the face with a glass.
The victim was taken for treatment at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.
Officers arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assault, taking him to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
He was later released on police bail pending further enquiries until September 28.
Officers have urged any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to come forward, especially those who may have filmed the incident.
Any witnesses should quote crime reference 37/50532/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.