Man airlifted to hospital after heart attack during theatre show

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:38 PM May 2, 2022
The East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: James Bass

A man was airlifted to hospital after having a heart attack at the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton. - Credit: James Bass

An air ambulance was called to the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton after a man had a heart attack while watching a performance. 

The man had been watching a Michael Jackson tribute show at the venue on Sunday, May 1 in the evening.  

During the last 15 minutes at just after 9.15pm, a man in the audience had a heart attack, with an off-duty paramedic sitting nearby coming straight to his assistance.

The auditorium was cleared and the defibrillator on-site was used. 

Two ambulances attended along with an air ambulance which landed on The Green and then took him to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The condition of the man is not known.

