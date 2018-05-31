Man charged after police find £30,000 of heroin in search

A King's Lynn man has been charged in connection to drug supply offences. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A 53-year-old man will appear in court on drugs charges in connection with the discovery of £30,000 of heroin.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Operation Moonshot West, along with the King’s Lynn Local and Neighbourhood Policing Teams, were conducting an action day around King’s Lynn on Thursday, May 21, when they stopped a silver Audi.

After searching the car, officers seized a small quantity of heroin and cash.

You may also want to watch:

They carried out further enquiries and searched an address in The Monograms in Gedney, Lincolnshire, and seized a large quantity of heroin, a large quantity of cash and mobile phones.

The total amount of heroin seized is believed to be worth approximately £30,000.

A man from King’s Lynn has been charged in connection with drug supply offences.

David Harrison, 53, of Bunnett Avenue in King’s Lynn, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, June 19.