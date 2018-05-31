Search

Advanced search

Man charged after police find £30,000 of heroin in search

PUBLISHED: 09:15 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:15 27 May 2020

A King's Lynn man has been charged in connection to drug supply offences. Picture: James Bass

A King's Lynn man has been charged in connection to drug supply offences. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A 53-year-old man will appear in court on drugs charges in connection with the discovery of £30,000 of heroin.

Officers from Operation Moonshot West, along with the King’s Lynn Local and Neighbourhood Policing Teams, were conducting an action day around King’s Lynn on Thursday, May 21, when they stopped a silver Audi.

After searching the car, officers seized a small quantity of heroin and cash.

You may also want to watch:

They carried out further enquiries and searched an address in The Monograms in Gedney, Lincolnshire, and seized a large quantity of heroin, a large quantity of cash and mobile phones.

The total amount of heroin seized is believed to be worth approximately £30,000.

A man from King’s Lynn has been charged in connection with drug supply offences.

David Harrison, 53, of Bunnett Avenue in King’s Lynn, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, June 19.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Norwich hospital’s world first as baby has cannabis-based treatment to tackle brain injuries

Oscar with his mum Chelsea on NICU and his grandmother Christine Bell. Picture: NNUH

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Head warns Cummings row ‘puts Norfolk at risk’ as schools set to reopen

Binks Neate-Evans, executive principal at primary schools in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Ann Summers store set to close

The Ann Summers store in Vancouver Quarter, Kings Lynn, is set to close. Picture: PA Images/Nick Ansell

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Head warns Cummings row ‘puts Norfolk at risk’ as schools set to reopen

Binks Neate-Evans, executive principal at primary schools in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich City transfer rumours: Dutch winger linked with another Webber reunion

Rajiv van La Parra holds off pressure from Norwich defender Russell Martin during Huddersfield's 3-0 win in the Championship in April 2017 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ - Owner of nail salon hoping to reopen soon

Mother and daughter team Amy piller and Jackie Mackenzie run Oh So Pretty Nails in Downham Market. Picture: Amy Piller

City loanee taken off at half-time as Nuernberg salvage draw

Norwich City loanee Philip Heise was in action for Nuernberg on Tuesday evening Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24