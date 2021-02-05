Man freed from overturned car after crash

Published: 10:22 AM February 5, 2021

It happened on the B1127 near South Cove. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A man had to be freed from from his car after it overturned on a village road.

Firefighters and the East of England Ambulance Service were called out following a single vehicle crash on the B1127, near South Cove.

Three fire crews, an ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle responded about 8.30pm on Wednesday, February 3.

Firefighters from Wrentham, Beccles and Lowestoft South fire stations were called to the scene of the crash at South Cove, near Beccles.

A brigade spokesman said: "Three appliances were mobilised and on arrival found a road traffic collision involving a single overturned car with one person trapped.

"Crews proceeded to stabilise the vehicle and the casualty was then extricated and left in the hands of ambulance."

Fire crews had left the scene by 9.07pm.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said they responded to a road traffic collision on the B1127 near South Cove, Beccles.

"One man was assessed at the scene, but did not require hospital transport," the spokesman said.