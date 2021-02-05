News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man freed from overturned car after crash

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:22 AM February 5, 2021   
It happened on the B1127 near South Cove

It happened on the B1127 near South Cove. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A man had to be freed from from his car after it overturned on a village road.

Firefighters and the East of England Ambulance Service were called out following a single vehicle crash on the B1127, near South Cove.

Three fire crews, an ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle responded about 8.30pm on Wednesday, February 3.

Firefighters from Wrentham, Beccles and Lowestoft South fire stations were called to the scene of the crash at South Cove, near Beccles.

A brigade spokesman said: "Three appliances were mobilised and on arrival found a road traffic collision involving a single overturned car with one person trapped.

You may also want to watch:

"Crews proceeded to stabilise the vehicle and the casualty was then extricated and left in the hands of ambulance."

Fire crews had left the scene by 9.07pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich firm shuts down after Covid outbreak hits 190 staff
  2. 2 Plan shows where almost 50,000 homes could be built by 2038
  3. 3 58 residents and staff test positive for Covid at care home
  1. 4 Entire marina with 75 moorings on Norfolk Broads for sale for £1.5m
  2. 5 Analysis: When will all over 50s be offered the Covid vaccine?
  3. 6 Man who drove at police jailed after A47 100mph chase
  4. 7 Small but perfectly formed: Homes for sale at a bargain price
  5. 8 Nurse's career in ruins over heroin conviction
  6. 9 Officials watching Norfolk South African variant Covid cases 'like hawks'
  7. 10 Parts of region could see six inches of snow by Monday

A spokesman for the ambulance service said they responded to a road traffic collision on the B1127 near South Cove, Beccles.

"One man was assessed at the scene, but did not require hospital transport," the spokesman said.

Lowestoft News
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Snow forecast for Norfolk and Suffolk over the weekend

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Escape to the Country couple with £1m snub Norfolk for Lake District

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Driver 'showing off' to friend pulled handbrake at 70mph on A47

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Sex attacker caught after live streaming victim, 13, in bed

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus