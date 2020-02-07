Search

Air ambulance responds after man is trapped in car following crash

PUBLISHED: 09:06 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:06 07 February 2020

A man had to be freed from his vehicle following a crash on Beccles Road in Loddon. Picture: Google Images

A man was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in a car crash.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was scrambled following reports of a crash in Loddon, where a man had to be freed from his vehicle.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, firefighters, Norfolk police and the air ambulance were called out following the collision on Beccles Road, Loddon at 1.42pm on Wednesday, February 5.

Three fire crews from Loddon, Dereham and Carrow were called out following the crash and vehicle fire. A brigade spokesman said: "The crews released one person from the vehicle" and provided assistance at the scene.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Anglia One helicopter landed in a "field adjacent to the scene" at 1.56pm.

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "Anglia One was tasked to Loddon to assist the EEAST team, police and fire service with a man in his forties who had been involved in a road traffic collision."

The man was "taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by land ambulance for further care," according to the ambulance service.

