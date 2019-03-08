Man found dead in churchyard was intoxicated when he died, inquest told
PUBLISHED: 11:53 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 01 November 2019
A man found dead in a Norfolk churchyard was intoxicated when he died, an inquest has heard.
The body of Robert Worthington, 47, was found at St Mary's Church in Diss on April 30, 2019.
The opening of an inquest into his death on Friday, November 1 heard he lived in Avenue Road, Wymondham and was unemployed.
His cause of death was given as hypothermia and acute alcohol intoxication.
His body was identified by his wife Helen Worthington at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
Yvonne Blake, Norfolk area coroner, adjourned the inquest to take place at 11am on February 11, 2020 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.
