Man found dead near railway bridge

PUBLISHED: 21:05 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 21:05 30 June 2020

A general view of Hall Road, Cromer, where a man was found dead on June 30, 2020. Picture: Google

A man has been found dead near a railway bridge.

Norfolk Police confirmed a man in his 70s died in Hall Road, Cromer, on Tuesday, June 30.

Officers were called to reports of a concern for safety near to a railway bridge in the town at 4.55pm on June 30, according to a police spokesperson.

Emergency services were at the scene and road blocks were put in place in the Roughton direction.

The man was confirmed as dead at the scene and his death is unexplained but it is not believed to be suspicious.

His next of kin has been informed.

The roads around the area which were blocked off during the incident reopened at around 8pm.

