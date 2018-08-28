Police investgating after man found dead at Lidl in King’s Lynn
PUBLISHED: 12:37 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:06 16 December 2018
Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a supermarket.
Officers were called to Lidl, near King’s Lynn’s town centre at around 11.30am today, following what was described as concern for the safety of a man in a car. An ambulance was also sent to the scene.
Norfolk police said a man had been found deceased in a car.
Enquries into the death are ongoing but it is not believed to be suspicious at this stage. Forensic officers are set to examine the vehicle.
A police spokesman said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a seal has been put in place at the location whilst initial enquiries are carried out.”
