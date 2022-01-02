News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man found dead in the sea at Corton named

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:00 PM January 2, 2022
Police officers

The identity of a deceased man found at Corton has been confirmed by Suffolk Police. - Credit: PA

A man who was found dead in the sea at Corton has been named.

Emergency services attended the scene at Corton, near Lowestoft, on Saturday, January 1, after receiving reports a body had been seen along the seafront. 

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, Suffolk Police have identified the deceased as 46-year-old Scott Mayers from Great Yarmouth.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Mayers was last seen at approximately 3pm on Sunday, December 26, in the Martham area of Norfolk.

His car was located at the North Beach car park in Links Road in Lowestoft the following morning.

The family of Mr Mayers are being supported by a family liaison officer.

Most Read

  1. 1 Delivery drivers save man's life after collapse
  2. 2 Couple looking for dream home in Norfolk after lottery win
  3. 3 Crews on scene for five hours after vehicle crashes into building
  1. 4 Investigations continue after man's body found on beach
  2. 5 Body found in the sea at Corton
  3. 6 How is pub coping a year after getting no customers?
  4. 7 Neighbours shock after man dies in crash that left car in living room
  5. 8 Man in 30s dies after car crashes into house in South Walsham
  6. 9 Babies born in Norfolk on New Year's Day
  7. 10 Obituaries: 25 Norfolk and Waveney lives lost in 2021

The coroner has been notified and an inquest will be opened in due course.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year's Honour list for The Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2022.

The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year's Honour list

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Hensby appeared on video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre at Suffolk Magi

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Driving ban for 81-year-old woman stopped on Christmas Eve

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Fox & Hounds, Weasenham St Peter, Norfolk

Village pub listed for sale for £500,000

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed at the skatepark at Dereham Recreation Ground

Boy, 15, stabbed at skatepark

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon