Man found dead in the sea at Corton named

The identity of a deceased man found at Corton has been confirmed by Suffolk Police. - Credit: PA

A man who was found dead in the sea at Corton has been named.

Emergency services attended the scene at Corton, near Lowestoft, on Saturday, January 1, after receiving reports a body had been seen along the seafront.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, Suffolk Police have identified the deceased as 46-year-old Scott Mayers from Great Yarmouth.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Mayers was last seen at approximately 3pm on Sunday, December 26, in the Martham area of Norfolk.

His car was located at the North Beach car park in Links Road in Lowestoft the following morning.

The family of Mr Mayers are being supported by a family liaison officer.

The coroner has been notified and an inquest will be opened in due course.