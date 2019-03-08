Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

BMW driver arrested after fleeing scene of A149 crash

PUBLISHED: 08:58 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 10 March 2019

The scene of the crash in Thorpe Market. Picture: Diddly Di

The scene of the crash in Thorpe Market. Picture: Diddly Di

Archant

A man has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash which closed a busy Norfolk road for several hours.

A BMW left the road and hit a tree on the A149 in Thorpe Market at about 4pm on Saturday, March 9.

The driver fled the scene but after enquiries by officers he was arrested and taken into custody.

There were reports of heavy traffic on the road as it had to be closed following the collision.

A fire service spokesman said a crew from North Walsham attended at around 4.09pm to extinguish a car fire. He said the collision happened close to the Gunton Arms pub.

The road remained closed from Church Road to Elderton Lane, near St Mary’s Church, while recovery were on the scene. It reopened just before 9pm - nearly five hours after the crash was first reported.

A police investigation is on-going.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

























Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Crestfallen X Factor hopeful performs on streets of Norwich after showing up to cancelled audition

Tierney Webb was expecting to take part in an X-Factor audition but it never happened. Picture: Carla Brighton

BMW driver arrested after fleeing scene of A149 crash

The scene of the crash in Thorpe Market. Picture: Diddly Di

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk and Waveney as strong winds blast county

A tree on the road in Lenwade as high winds hit Norfolk (Picture: Katie Hudson)

A149 reopens after crash closes road for several hours

The A149 had to be closed at Thorpe Market following a crash. Picture: Google

Fallen tree, blown-off sign and collapsed chimney - county hit by gale force winds

A tree on the road in Lenwade as high winds hit Norfolk.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Snow and strong winds set to hammer Norfolk and Waveney

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk today. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

BMW driver arrested after fleeing scene of A149 crash

The scene of the crash in Thorpe Market. Picture: Diddly Di

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk and Waveney as strong winds blast county

A tree on the road in Lenwade as high winds hit Norfolk (Picture: Katie Hudson)

The Black Boys, Alysham food review: ‘Onion rings like battered doughnuts’

The five-spice roasted duck leg with hoi sin sauce (£4) at the Black Boys hotel and restaurant, Alysham. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Police praise Norwich City staff after crash outside training ground

Police have praised Norwich City staff after an incident outside the training ground. Picture by EXPA Pictures/Focus Images Ltd

Charity ‘investigating’ after sign blows down in high winds and injures pedestrian

Break has apologised after the sign from its charity shop on Gorleston High Street blew off and injured a passing pedestrian. Picture: Thomas Chapman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists