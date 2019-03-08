Video

BMW driver arrested after fleeing scene of A149 crash

A man has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash which closed a busy Norfolk road for several hours.

A BMW left the road and hit a tree on the A149 in Thorpe Market at about 4pm on Saturday, March 9.

The driver fled the scene but after enquiries by officers he was arrested and taken into custody.

There were reports of heavy traffic on the road as it had to be closed following the collision.

A fire service spokesman said a crew from North Walsham attended at around 4.09pm to extinguish a car fire. He said the collision happened close to the Gunton Arms pub.

The road remained closed from Church Road to Elderton Lane, near St Mary’s Church, while recovery were on the scene. It reopened just before 9pm - nearly five hours after the crash was first reported.

A police investigation is on-going.

