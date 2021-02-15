Man who died at Gorleston beach is named

Published: 10:31 AM February 15, 2021

An inquest has opened into the death of Mark Bland. Picture: Norfolk Police - Credit: Norfolk Police

An information technology technician drowned at a Norfolk beach, an inquest has heard.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, opened the inquest into the death of Mark Bland on Monday at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

Mr Bland, 44, was born in March 1976 in Great Yarmouth.

The inquest heard Mr Bland, of Magdalen Way, Gorleston, died at Gorleston Beach on January 30.

On that day police, the East of England Ambulance Service and HM Coastguard rescue officers were called to Gorleston beach after a member of the public found the body on the shoreline.

At the time formal identification had yet to take place but police said they had informed Mr Bland's family, who had reported him missing on Friday, January 29.

At the inquest on Monday, his medical cause of death was given as drowning.

The inquest was adjourned to be heard in full on May 5 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.