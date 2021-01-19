News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who drove 128 miles for fish and chips among latest Covid fines

David Hannant

Published: 11:57 AM January 19, 2021   
Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iS

A man who made a 128-mile round trip for fish and chips was among 65 people fined for breaching lockdown rules over the weekend.

Since Friday, January 15, Norfolk Constabulary has issued the 65 fines to people for breaking Covid-19 regulations, while 82 people received warnings.

Among those fined was a man who had driven from Mildenhall in Suffolk to Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, to buy fish and chips.

Others included a group of men from different households who had been drinking together in Norwich and got into a fight, and a group of three who had travelled to Norwich from London.

The trio originally told officers they were going to hospital before later admitting it was a social visit.

Further fines were also issued to people breaking rules on household mixing and allowing small gatherings to take place.

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk C

Julie Wvendth, Norfolk Constabulary's assistant chief constable, said: "The overwhelming majority of people take their personal responsibility seriously in following lockdown rules. I'm grateful of this approach and we need to carry on with this effort to reduce the risk of transmission and the spread of the virus.

"However, we continue to see a minority who, despite being aware of the rules, choose to ignore them. It is these such cases where people blatantly breach the rules where we will take action.

"Officers will, of course, use their discretion and take account of individual circumstances but we must all remember these rules are in place to protect us all and only work effectively if we follow them."

