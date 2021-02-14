Man caught doing 73mph in a 40mph zone near hospital

Published: 1:54 PM February 14, 2021

One of the 30 speeders caught was doing over 70mph in a 40-zone - Credit: Google

A speed-check by officers on the coast saw 30 arrested for breaking the limit - including one doing almost double.

On the evening of Saturday, February 13 the Road Casualty Reduction Team oversaw a patrol on the A47 near the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

To finish the shift today #RCRT carried out a speed check on #A47 near #JPH hospital. 30 speeders dealt with, 1 with no MOT as well. Highest speed was a depressing 73mph in the 40 limit. #TOR #RoadSafety #1429/142/1504/845 pic.twitter.com/HTH90f2RNI — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 13, 2021

A tweet posted by Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing said 30 speeders had been dealt with and one driver stopped for having no MOT.

They said: "The highest speed was a depressing 73mph in a 40-limit zone."