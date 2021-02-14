News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man caught doing 73mph in a 40mph zone near hospital

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 1:54 PM February 14, 2021   
40mph A47

One of the 30 speeders caught was doing over 70mph in a 40-zone - Credit: Google

A speed-check by officers on the coast saw 30 arrested for breaking the limit - including one doing almost double.

On the evening of Saturday, February 13 the Road Casualty Reduction Team oversaw a patrol on the A47 near the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

A tweet posted by Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing said 30 speeders had been dealt with and one driver stopped for having no MOT.

They said: "The highest speed was a depressing 73mph in a 40-limit zone."

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo of a bearded vulture in flight. Image: Luca Casale/Creative Commons licence

Bearded vulture spotted over Norfolk

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
A screenshot from the video which contributed to Norwich bar Bedfords' licence review.

Video

Watch: The Covid breach that landed city bar with review

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Southrepps in the snow

Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Acorn Park School in Banham that has seen a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Special Report

Parents say Norfolk special school is 'failing their children'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus