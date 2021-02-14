Man caught doing 73mph in a 40mph zone near hospital
Published: 1:54 PM February 14, 2021
A speed-check by officers on the coast saw 30 arrested for breaking the limit - including one doing almost double.
On the evening of Saturday, February 13 the Road Casualty Reduction Team oversaw a patrol on the A47 near the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.
A tweet posted by Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing said 30 speeders had been dealt with and one driver stopped for having no MOT.
They said: "The highest speed was a depressing 73mph in a 40-limit zone."
