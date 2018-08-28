Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Man discovers late nan’s old Mini in Norfolk garage - 25 years after he last saw it

PUBLISHED: 18:05 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 04 February 2019

Mini hunter Daniel Fox with mum Sue and sister Andrea. Pic: Daniel Fox.

Mini hunter Daniel Fox with mum Sue and sister Andrea. Pic: Daniel Fox.

Archant

A man has been reunited with his late grandmother’s Mini, after it turned up in a garage in Norfolk 25 years after he last set eyes on it.

Daniel Fox, 36, said it was “miraculous” the vehicle had survived all this time, and that he had stumbled across it while shopping online.

At the weekend, he travelled from his home in Cambridgeshire to pick up the car from the Smallburgh couple who had kept the red Mini off-road for two decades.

Hooked by the Mini bug, after being driven in his nan Joan’s as a boy, Mr Fox has owned a number of the cars and had been looking to buy another.

He said: “When I saw it I thought it looked like nan’s, but I could only see part of the number plate. The steering wheel ended up being the thing which sealed it.”

The mini was found in a garage in Smallburgh. Pic: Daniel Fox.The mini was found in a garage in Smallburgh. Pic: Daniel Fox.

When Mr Fox’s nan died in 1990, his sister Andrea inherited the Mini, but ended up part-exchanging it in 1994. And it was a change she made which confirmed Mr Fox’s suspicions.

He said: “My sister had never got on with the original steering wheel, so she’d replaced it and, when I spoke to the chap on the phone and he described it, that confirmed it for me.

“I knew I had to have it. It’s miraculous, really, that it survived all this time, almost exactly as it came out of the factory.

“It took three of us to push it out of the garage and winch it on to the truck to bring it back to my home.”

The Mini had been in the garage in North Norfolk. Pic: Daniel Fox.The Mini had been in the garage in North Norfolk. Pic: Daniel Fox.

Radio presenter Mr Fox, who lives in Great Gransden, said he had paid “a lot” for the car, but now faces spending more to get it back on the road.

While delighted to have his nan’s Mini, which has 58,000 miles on the clock, back, Mr Fox said: “It’s a lovely story, but now I can’t let it deteriorate on my watch. I have to fix it.

“I asked my mum what nan would have made of it all and she said that she would have loved it, loved all the fuss being made over her car.”

And Mr Fox was clearly not the only person besotted with the 35-year-old Mini.

Mini Miracle. Daniel Fox was reunited with his nan Joan's Mini. Pic: Daniel Fox.Mini Miracle. Daniel Fox was reunited with his nan Joan's Mini. Pic: Daniel Fox.

“The man was selling it because he was moving to a house which didn’t have a garage,” Mr Fox said. “But he’d moved twice before and on both occasions he’d taken the Mini with him, even though it wasn’t on the road.

“They are brilliant cars,” he added. “I have always liked them. They are just so idiosyncratic.”

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

Ex footballer Robbie Savage. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

Ex footballer Robbie Savage. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

Ex footballer Robbie Savage. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Debenhams looking to close 20 stores this year

Debenhams shop / store, Norwich PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP NEWS © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009 (01603 772434)

Firefighters get person out of vehicle after crash

Firefighters were called to a crash on the A146. Photo: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists