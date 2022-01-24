News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:29 AM January 24, 2022
Updated: 9:31 AM January 24, 2022
Man in 50s dies after medical incident in Ten Mile Bank, Downham Market, west Norfolk

A man in his 50s has died following a medical incident in a field in Ten Mile Bank, near Downham Market - Credit: Richard Lines

A man in his 50s has died following a medical incident in a field in west Norfolk. 

Emergency services were called to a field off Station Road in Ten Mile Bank, near Downham Market, on Saturday, January 22, at 2.40pm.

Police, crews from the East of England Ambulance Service and the air ambulance were in attendance.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious. 

Norfolk Live News
Downham Market News

