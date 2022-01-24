Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field

A man in his 50s has died following a medical incident in a field in Ten Mile Bank, near Downham Market - Credit: Richard Lines

A man in his 50s has died following a medical incident in a field in west Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to a field off Station Road in Ten Mile Bank, near Downham Market, on Saturday, January 22, at 2.40pm.

Police, crews from the East of England Ambulance Service and the air ambulance were in attendance.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.