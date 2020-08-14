Man dies following collision between car and lorry
PUBLISHED: 16:49 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 14 August 2020
Archant 2020
A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham.
Emergency services were called just before 8.40am on Friday following the crash near Tesco.
The incident happened near the main entrance to the supermarket opposite the petrol station.
The car driver was pronounced dead at the scene
Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent three appliances to the scene from Stalham, Wroxham and Gorleston, to make the scene safe and release those inside the vehicles using hydraulic rescue equipment.
Most of the scene has now been cleared with a recovery vehicle currently attempting to remove the truck.
The road has been closed in both directions throughout the day to allow scene investigations to be carried out.
The road is still closed and police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.
