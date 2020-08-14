Search

Advanced search

Man dies following collision between car and lorry

PUBLISHED: 16:49 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 14 August 2020

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant 2020

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham.

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-FiskeA man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Emergency services were called just before 8.40am on Friday following the crash near Tesco.

The incident happened near the main entrance to the supermarket opposite the petrol station.

The car driver was pronounced dead at the scene

Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent three appliances to the scene from Stalham, Wroxham and Gorleston, to make the scene safe and release those inside the vehicles using hydraulic rescue equipment.

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-FiskeA man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most of the scene has now been cleared with a recovery vehicle currently attempting to remove the truck.

The road has been closed in both directions throughout the day to allow scene investigations to be carried out.

The road is still closed and police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Police warning after three vehicle collision

Police attended the scene of a three vehicle collision at Crostwick. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

Independent restaurant shuts permanently with new owner sought

Outside The Kitchen in Roudham. Picture; The English Whisky Co
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies following collision between car and lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Three East Suffolk beaches recognised among best in the country

A busy south beach in Lowestoft, with visitors enjoying the sun-drenched sands as they adhered to social distancing. Picture: Mick Howes

Thief snatches puppies from their mother

One of the Jack Russell puppies stolen from a run at Denver Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Leopard cub dies at Banham Zoo

One of the Sri Lankan leopard cubs has died at Banham Zoo. Pic: Ian Read

Goalkeeper who knocked referee unconscious back in court for drink-driving

Aaron Wick, who rolled his car whilst over the drink drive limit Picture: Archant