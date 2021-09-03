Breaking
Man dies after crashing into tree in Sandringham
A man in his 50s has died following a crash on King's Avenue in Sandringham today.
Police were called to King's Avenue in Sandringham shortly before 2pm on Friday September 3 following reports that a vehicle had collided with a tree.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance attended the scene and road closures were put in place along King's Avenue.
The driver, a man aged in his 50s died at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
Anyone with information or any dashcam footage should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 187 of today’s date (September 3).
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
