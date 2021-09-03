News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man dies after crashing into tree in Sandringham

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:13 PM September 3, 2021    Updated: 4:21 PM September 3, 2021
A man in his 50s has died following a crash on King's Avenue in Sandringham today. 

Police were called to King's Avenue in Sandringham shortly before 2pm on Friday September 3 following reports that a vehicle had collided with a tree.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance attended the scene and road closures were put in place along King's Avenue.

The driver, a man aged in his 50s died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information or any dashcam footage should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 187 of today’s date (September 3).

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 




