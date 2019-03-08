Man dies in Norfolk crash
PUBLISHED: 07:25 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:55 20 March 2019
Archant
A man has died after a crash in Norfolk.
Norfolk police confirmed that the man had died after the crash near Wiggenhall St Germans in the west of the county.
The crash happened in Magdalen High Road at about 12.30am on Wednesday.
Police said no other vehicle was involved.
Firefighters from King’s Lynn were among the emergency services which went to the scene.
The road was closed while police carried out their investigations, but has since reopened.
