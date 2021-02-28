News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man dies after rescue operation to cardiac arrest call

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 7:15 PM February 28, 2021   
Hemsby Broads Rescue was called out to Horstead.

Hemsby Broads Rescue was called out to Horstead. - Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

A man has died after suffering from a suspected cardiac arrest at a Norfolk beauty spot, police have confirmed.

It comes after coastguard crews and emergency services were called to help a man at Horstead, near Coltishall, at around 10am on Saturday, February 27. 

Hemsby Broads Rescue said it was paged by Humber Coastguard at 10.10am to help a man who was suffering from a suspected cardiac arrest in the area, joining coastguard teams from Winterton and Bacton. 

Firefighters from Dereham and Wymondham also assisted police officers on Mill Road, close to Horstead Mill, and were stood down at 12.20pm. 

The East Anglian Air Ambulance is also believed to have been in attendance. 

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesperson confirmed the news, saying it was “an unexplained death in a public place” and added that it was not suspicious. 

“The crews worked to save his life but unfortunately he died at the scene.”  

