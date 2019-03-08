Man dies after crash on A47

The A47 near Wisbech where a man died following a crash involving a red Jaguar, a blue Toyota and a lorry. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a crash on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A47 near Wisbech where a man died following a crash involving a red Jaguar, a blue Toyota and a lorry. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske The A47 near Wisbech where a man died following a crash involving a red Jaguar, a blue Toyota and a lorry. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A47 at Walsoken, near Wisbech, on Sunday night.

Officers were called at 7.30pm after reports of a crash involving a red Jaguar, a lorry and a blue Toyota.

The driver of the Jaguar died but no one else was injured.

A barista at the nearby Starbucks cafe said she had seen the scene when she left work last night.

She said: "I just saw a lot of flashing lights and had to take a different route home.

"It happened just down from the roundabout."

A shop assistant from Worzel's farm shop, who also wished to remain anonymous said: "I was coming that way home and the road was totally blocked."

Police say anyone who saw the collision, has dash cam footage, or may have seen the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to the incident, should contact Andy Hughes in the serious collision investigation unit at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 359 of Sunday, November 3.