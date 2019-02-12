Search

Man dies after crash in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 22:47 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 22:49 25 February 2019

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

A man has died and another is in hospital after a crash on Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man in his 40s has died following a crash in Scarning, near Dereham, police have confirmed.

The fatal crash happened at Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Google Earth.The fatal crash happened at Dereham Road in Scarning. Picture: Google Earth.

And a second man is in hospital with what police describe as “serious” head injuries, after the black Jeep Cherokee they were travelling in crashed.

It happened on Dereham Road at just after 9.30am on Monday. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, also in his 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

The road was closed between the Greenbanks Hotel and Carr Lane while emergency services attended and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The road did not reopen until about 4.30pm.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the crash or who may have any dash camera footage showing what happened.

Any witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 98 of 25 February 2019 or email nic.metcalf@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

