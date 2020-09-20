Search

Pub-goer collapses and dies in Wetherspoons toilets

PUBLISHED: 09:34 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 20 September 2020

The Joseph Conrad pub, in Station Square, Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

The Joseph Conrad pub, in Station Square, Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

Archant

A man has died after being found collapsed in a Wetherspoons pub toilet on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to the Joseph Conrad pub, in Station Square, Lowestoft, at around 6pm on September 19.

The man, aged 42, was identified through the pub’s test and trace system, and his death is not being treated as suspicious by Suffolk Police.

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We can confirm that a gentleman passed away in the Joseph Conrad pub last night. The man was discovered collapsed in the toilets by a staff member, who immediately called the emergency services.

“The pub closed to customers after the incident and will reopen on Sunday, September 20. Police have been able to confirm the identity of the man through the pub’s test and trace system.

“Management will assist the police with any further enquiries.”

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Lowestoft South to assist police and ambulance crews, being called at 6.08pm.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “A 42-year-old man passed away at a pub in Lowestoft on Saturday evening. Officers were called at 6.55pm by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

“His next of kin have been made aware. It is not currently being treated as suspicious.”

