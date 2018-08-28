Man dies after Wymondham incident
PUBLISHED: 18:53 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:44 28 December 2018
Archant Norfolk
A 28-year-old man has died after an incident in Wymondham.
Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the King’s Head Football Field at 4.44pm today.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called at 5.15pm.
The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Eyewitnesses said there were six police cars, two ambulances, two ambulance cars and the air ambulance.
No other people were involved or injured, police have said.
No more information has been given by the emergency services.
Comments have been disabled on this article.