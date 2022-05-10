Man in his 40s dies after west Norfolk industrial accident

Breaking

The man died after an accident in Saddlebow Industrial Estate, west Norfolk - Credit: Google

A man has died following an industrial accident near King's Lynn.

Police officers were called to a business in Maple Road in Saddlebow Industrial Estate just after 9pm yesterday, May 9.

A man in his 40s died and his next of kin has been informed.

Norfolk Police and the Health and Safety Executive are working to investigate the circumstances that led to the man's death.

A police cordon was put in place following the accident and has since been removed.

