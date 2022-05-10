News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in his 40s dies after west Norfolk industrial accident

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:41 PM May 10, 2022
The man died after an accident in Saddlebow Industrial Estate, west Norfolk

The man died after an accident in Saddlebow Industrial Estate, west Norfolk

A man has died following an industrial accident near King's Lynn.

Police officers were called to a business in Maple Road in Saddlebow Industrial Estate just after 9pm yesterday, May 9.

A man in his 40s died and his next of kin has been informed.

Norfolk Police and the Health and Safety Executive are working to investigate the circumstances that led to the man's death.

A police cordon was put in place following the accident and has since been removed.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

