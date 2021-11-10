News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 30s dies after crashing into tree

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:44 AM November 10, 2021
Updated: 10:49 AM November 10, 2021
Forncett Road in Tharston, Norfolk

Forncett Road in Tharston, Norfolk - Credit: Google

A man in his 30s has died after the car he was driving hit a tree in Tharston and Hapton. 

Police were call to Forncett Road at 9.30pm on Tuesday, November 9, after a man driving a grey Audi TT collided with a tree. 

Fire crews from Long Stratton and Carrow freed the man from his car and police closed the road.

Ambulance and air ambulance crews attempted to treat the man but he died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving prior to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit: SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or Sergeant Peter Howlett: peter.howlett@norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

