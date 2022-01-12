Man dies after suffering medical episode in Iceland store

A man has died following a medical incident in a Dereham store.

The man, believed to be in his 70s, suffered a medical episode at the Iceland store in Nelson Place, a shopping area in the town.

Norfolk police were called to the shop at 3.16pm on Tuesday, January 11, by the East Anglian Ambulance Service.

Ambulance crews attempted to resuscitate the man but, despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are not treating his death as suspicious and the case will be passed onto the coroner in due course.

Witnesses said that there were multiple emergency service vehicles located near Nelson Place during the incident.

The heavy police presence blocked Dereham High Street and delayed routes 4/4A/8/11 of KonectBus. The street was clear by 3.47pm.

Iceland was approached for comment.