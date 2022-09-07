Man dies after being hit by train near King's Lynn

A man has died after being hit by a train near King's Lynn - Credit: Great Northern

A man has died after being hit by a train in west Norfolk.

British Transport Police officers were called to the line in King's Lynn at 8.54pm on Tuesday.

Ambulance crews attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to the line in King’s Lynn yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Train lines between King's Lynn and Ely were blocked following the incident.

A Great Northern spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Kings Lynn and Ely.

"We work closely with Samaritans and support the work they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to."

