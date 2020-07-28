Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich.

A man has died after falling from a Norwich city centre car park.

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich.

At about 8am on Monday, police were called to St Andrew’s car park, on Duke Street, following concerns for the welfare of a man, who was reportedly threatening to self harm.

Police negotiatiors, medical advisors and further specially-trained officers attended the scene and were in constant communication with the man.

The incident saw a heavy emergency service presence in the city for more than 12 hours.

At about 11.45pm, the man fell from the building and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich.

A police spokesman said his death was being treated as unexplained and was not believed to be suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest, which will be opened in due course.

The incident is also due to be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)