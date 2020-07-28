Search

Advanced search

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:04 28 July 2020

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man has died after falling from a Norwich city centre car park.

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: ArchantA man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

At about 8am on Monday, police were called to St Andrew’s car park, on Duke Street, following concerns for the welfare of a man, who was reportedly threatening to self harm.

Police negotiatiors, medical advisors and further specially-trained officers attended the scene and were in constant communication with the man.

You may also want to watch:

The incident saw a heavy emergency service presence in the city for more than 12 hours.

At about 11.45pm, the man fell from the building and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: ArchantA man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A police spokesman said his death was being treated as unexplained and was not believed to be suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest, which will be opened in due course.

The incident is also due to be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Police called to park to break-up fight between school children

Police had to break up a fight between children in Cawston. Picture: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Emergency services called to incident in city centre

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

‘We will seriously miss you’ - ‘Permanent’ closure for tearoom after 25 years in business

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Six key issues to be considered as Norwich City return to the Championship

The Norwich players endured a miserable six weeks after the Premier League season rtesumed in June Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

PROFILE: ‘He has a lot of quality’ - City new boy Mumba needs to convert potential into ability to thrive in Norfolk

Bali Mumba is Norwich City's latest signing. Picture: Norwich City FC

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

What has caused these mysterious crop circles?

Mysterious crop circles have emerged in a wheat field near Kettlestone, visible from above in this aerial drone photograph taken by David Lyles.