Man in 60s dies after crashing into tree in early hours

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash in Westwick in the early hours of this morning - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

A man in his 60s has died after crashing into a tree near North Walsham.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the accident in Westwick in the early hours of this morning (September 16).

They were called at 4.13am to reports of a grey Mini Cooper which had collided with a tree on the B1150 Norwich Road near Captain's Pond.

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The road was closed while an investigation was launched, but has since reopened.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dashcam footage to assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 30 of September 16 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.