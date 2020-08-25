Man in 80s dies after crashing into sign on country road

A man in his 80s has died after a crash on a country road.

Emergency services were called after a car left the road at Syderstone Road in Tattersett at 6.20am on Tuesday.

The driver of the car was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn after the crash, which saw the vehicle veer of the road and collide with a road sign.

He died despite the best effort of emergency services.

An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and firefighters from Fakenham also attended the scene.

The B1454 had been closed at the Tattersett crossroads following the collision but has since re-opened.