Search

Advanced search
Updated

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

PUBLISHED: 15:13 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:12 21 December 2018

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

Archant

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man died following a collision between a car and a lorry at a junction on the B1077 between Watton and Attleborough.

Police at the scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie SmithPolice at the scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Emergency services were called shortly after 11am today after reports of a collision between a black Ford Fiesta and a white artic lorry at the junction of Carbrooke Road and Broadmoore Road.

The East Anglian air ambulance landed close to the scene of the accident and several ambulances crews attended; however the male driver of the Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed whilst enquiries are carried out.

Tryggvi Tryggvason, 76, who lives in nearby Northacre, said: “There was a tremendous thud. It was a very long vehicle turning right. I saw the front had been completely stoved in. The helicopter came and landed in the field about 11am.

“About three miles away they do military exersizes so we’re used to strange loud noises, so we didn’t think anything of it at first. Sometimes you hear explosions.”

Fire appliances from Watton, Hingham and Thetford attended the scene of the collision and assisted the ambulance service and ensured the vehicles were safe.

The road closed after a man died in a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie SmithThe road closed after a man died in a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10.57am to reports of a collision in Northacre, Caston. We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer, a BASIC (British Association for Immediate Care) paramedic and the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Crews are still at the scene.”

Police investigating the accident are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed it, particularly anyone who saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident or may have any dash camera footage of the incident.

Any witnesses should contact Chris Warner of the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) on WarnerC@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 128 of 21 December. Alternatively, witnesses can call 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

Dunmow woman, 22, dies after M11 crash

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said that a Dunmow woman has died following a collision on the M11, near Trumpington.

Rare photos of Live Aid stars to go under the hammer at auction room

Spandau Ballet

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

The collision took place on the B184 at Thaxted.

Indian restaurant curries favour at awards night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shop assistant threatened with an alleged pistol at Hatfield Broad Oak shop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

New restaurant rated best in Norwich on TripAdvisor

Dhaba At 15 is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Residents in ‘very quiet area’ shocked by discovery of man’s body in river

Suffolk Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, and forensics vans on scene in Riverside Way in Brandon. Picture: Conor Matchett

Team news: Klose ruled out but Leitner fully fit ahead of City’s trip to Blackburn

Moritz Leitner is set to return for Norwich City at Blackburn after a full week of training Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists