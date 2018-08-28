Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith Archant

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man died following a collision between a car and a lorry at a junction on the B1077 between Watton and Attleborough.

Police at the scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith Police at the scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Emergency services were called shortly after 11am today after reports of a collision between a black Ford Fiesta and a white artic lorry at the junction of Carbrooke Road and Broadmoore Road.

The East Anglian air ambulance landed close to the scene of the accident and several ambulances crews attended; however the male driver of the Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed whilst enquiries are carried out.

Tryggvi Tryggvason, 76, who lives in nearby Northacre, said: “There was a tremendous thud. It was a very long vehicle turning right. I saw the front had been completely stoved in. The helicopter came and landed in the field about 11am.

“About three miles away they do military exersizes so we’re used to strange loud noises, so we didn’t think anything of it at first. Sometimes you hear explosions.”

Fire appliances from Watton, Hingham and Thetford attended the scene of the collision and assisted the ambulance service and ensured the vehicles were safe.

The road closed after a man died in a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith The road closed after a man died in a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10.57am to reports of a collision in Northacre, Caston. We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer, a BASIC (British Association for Immediate Care) paramedic and the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Crews are still at the scene.”

Police investigating the accident are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed it, particularly anyone who saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident or may have any dash camera footage of the incident.

Any witnesses should contact Chris Warner of the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) on WarnerC@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 128 of 21 December. Alternatively, witnesses can call 101.