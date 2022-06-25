Man dies after collapsing during dog walk in Norfolk village

An air ambulance was called after a man collapsed while walking his dog in Swanton Morley. - Credit: Simon Parker

An air ambulance was called after a man collapsed while walking his dog in a Norfolk village.

The 68-year-old was with his adult daughter in a field near Worthing Road, in Swanton Morley, at about 8am on Thursday, June 23, when he collapsed.

Police, a land ambulance and an air ambulance were called to the scene.

Despite efforts from paramedics, the man was pronounced dead.

There are no suspicious circumstances.