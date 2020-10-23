Man in 70s dies in hospital after serious crash

Emergency services were called to the crash on Cawston Road, Aylsham.

A man in his 70s has died in hospital after a serious crash.

Police were called to Cawston Road in Aylsham on Wednesday, October 14 shortly before 10am, after a red Ford Kuga left the road and crashed into a bollard, before coming to rest against a tree.

The driver was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries and sadly died on Wednesday, October 21.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jon Turner-Evans at Acle Police Station on 101 or email Jonathan.Turner-Evans@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident NC-14102020-89.