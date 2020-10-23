Search

Advanced search

Man in 70s dies in hospital after serious crash

PUBLISHED: 14:43 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 23 October 2020

Emergency services were called to the crash on Cawston Road, Aylsham. Image: Archant

Emergency services were called to the crash on Cawston Road, Aylsham. Image: Archant

Archant

A man in his 70s has died in hospital after a serious crash.

Police were called to Cawston Road in Aylsham on Wednesday, October 14 shortly before 10am, after a red Ford Kuga left the road and crashed into a bollard, before coming to rest against a tree.

The driver was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries and sadly died on Wednesday, October 21.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Jon Turner-Evans at Acle Police Station on 101 or email Jonathan.Turner-Evans@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident NC-14102020-89.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pedestrian seriously hurt and driver injured in Morrisons car park crash

Police are on the scene at Morrisons in Cromer where a VW Golf has collided with cars in the car park. Photo: Archant

Five people taken to hospital after six vehicle collision on A47

Norfolk Police say the A47 at Saddlebow is currently closed westbound Picture: Norfolk Police

Man in 70s dies in hospital after serious crash

Emergency services were called to the crash on Cawston Road, Aylsham. Image: Archant

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Wycombe Wanderers - Pukki fit; Zimbo still out

Teemu Pukki was substituted late on in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Familiar face from BBC Look East retires after 38 years

BBC Look East reporter Kim Riley, pictured in 2005. Picture: Antony Kelly