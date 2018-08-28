Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

A man has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at Great Yarmouth power station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ambulance crews and the air ambulance Anglia One rushed to the scene in South Denes Road at around 11.35am on Monday.

Norfolk police confirmed they had also been alerted.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance said: “We sent one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“Sadly despite the best efforts of emergency staff, a man died at the scene.”

A spokesman for the power station said: “Yesterday the emergency services were in attendance at Great Yarmouth Power Station.

“There has not been an accident, however there was an medical emergency regarding a staff member.

“Sadly he passed away, his family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response.”