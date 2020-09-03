Search

Advanced search

Man dies after car collides with telegraph pole

PUBLISHED: 10:53 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 03 September 2020

Police say the crash happened on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss Picture: Google

Police say the crash happened on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss Picture: Google

Archant

A man in his 40s died after his car collided with a telegraph pole.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened near Diss last night.

Officers were called at approximately 5.30pm following reports that a black Mercedes had collided with a telegraph pole on Fersfield Road in Fersfield before coming to rest in a nearby field.

The driver, a man aged in his 40s, died at the scene. The passenger, a man aged in his 50s was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with leg injuries, which are not believed to be life changing.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, the manner of driving prior to the incident, or has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the serious collision investigation team at Norfolk police on 101 quoting incident number NC-02092020-298.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill

Fresh calls to block multi-million pound Ben Burgess site at public meeting

Villagers attend a meeting in Swainsthorpe about a planning application from Ben Burgess. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Drive-in fireworks event announced for Norfolk

A drive-in firework display has been announced for Norfolk for Bonfire Night Picture: Supplied

Teen carrying phone and cash for dealer collared while waiting for train

Norwich Railway Station, where Robbie Ryan was arrested with a phone and £1,880 for a drug dealer Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich fish and chip shop named as one of UK’s best

Chish and Fips, Angel Road, Norwich Photo: Indy Singh

Riverside mill pub and restaurant closes suddenly

Sculthorpe Mill pub, restaurant and B&B is currently closed. Greene King has it up for rent. Pic: Sculthorpe Mill

Opening date announced for new Starbucks drive-thru

Starbucks has announced when its opening a new drive-thru in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith and her husband Sandy McFadzean pictured in 2014. Photo: Bob Hobbs

Food delivery van overturns after crash in residential street

Overturned delivery lorry in Elizabeth Fry Road in Norwich. Picture: Anna Glowa