Man dies after car collides with telegraph pole

A man in his 40s died after his car collided with a telegraph pole.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened near Diss last night.

Officers were called at approximately 5.30pm following reports that a black Mercedes had collided with a telegraph pole on Fersfield Road in Fersfield before coming to rest in a nearby field.

The driver, a man aged in his 40s, died at the scene. The passenger, a man aged in his 50s was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with leg injuries, which are not believed to be life changing.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, the manner of driving prior to the incident, or has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the serious collision investigation team at Norfolk police on 101 quoting incident number NC-02092020-298.