Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google Archant

A man in his 70s has died after a crash near Wymondham.

Police were called to the Wymondham-bound carriageway of the B1172, near Elm Farm Business Park at Norwich Common, just before 3.15pm on Monday afternoon.

The incident saw a silver Mini Countryman car leave the road and crash into a lamp post.

The driver, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services, including the air ambulance, dealt with the incident. It reopened shortly after 7pm.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the manner of driving of the Mini Countryman before the collision.

Witnesses should contact Andy Hughes in the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 or email Andrew.hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting CAD reference 255 of July 8, 2019.