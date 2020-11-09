Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A man has died following a collision involving a motorcyclist and five other vehicles.

Emergency services were called just after 6am to reports of a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn.

Paramedics attended and treated the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours and drivers were warned to avoid the area before it reopened at 1.30pm.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and encouraging anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward.

They are also keen to hear from motorists who saw the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to the incident.

If you have relevant information, contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 42 of Monday, November 9.