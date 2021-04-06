Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway

Published: 12:58 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 1:40 PM April 6, 2021

A man has died after a Mazda MX-5 collided with South Gate on the A148 in King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

A man has died after a sports car crashed into an archway in King's Lynn.

Police were called just before 4am on Good Friday (April 2) following reports a grey Mazda MX-5 had collided with South Gate on the A148 London Road.

The driver, a man in his 60s, died at the scene.

London Road was temporarily closed in both directions between Southgates Roundabout and the junction with Windsor Road, as were a number of side streets, while emergency services were at the scene.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward and would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or have any information regarding it.

Those with relevant information or dashcam footage are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, and quoting incident number 50 of April 2.