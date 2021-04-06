Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
- Credit: Archant
A man has died after a sports car crashed into an archway in King's Lynn.
Police were called just before 4am on Good Friday (April 2) following reports a grey Mazda MX-5 had collided with South Gate on the A148 London Road.
The driver, a man in his 60s, died at the scene.
London Road was temporarily closed in both directions between Southgates Roundabout and the junction with Windsor Road, as were a number of side streets, while emergency services were at the scene.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward and would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or have any information regarding it.
Those with relevant information or dashcam footage are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, and quoting incident number 50 of April 2.
Most Read
- 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 3 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
- 4 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 5 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
- 6 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
- 7 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 8 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
- 9 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 10 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby