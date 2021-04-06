News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:58 PM April 6, 2021    Updated: 1:40 PM April 6, 2021
The South Gate in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A man has died after a Mazda MX-5 collided with South Gate on the A148 in King's Lynn - Credit: Archant

A man has died after a sports car crashed into an archway in King's Lynn. 

Police were called just before 4am on Good Friday (April 2) following reports a grey Mazda MX-5 had collided with South Gate on the A148 London Road. 

The driver, a man in his 60s, died at the scene. 

London Road was temporarily closed in both directions between Southgates Roundabout and the junction with Windsor Road, as were a number of side streets, while emergency services were at the scene. 

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward and would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or have any information regarding it.

Those with relevant information or dashcam footage are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, and quoting incident number 50 of April 2.

Most Read

  1. 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  2. 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  3. 3 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
  1. 4 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  2. 5 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
  3. 6 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
  4. 7 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  5. 8 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
  6. 9 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  7. 10 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon