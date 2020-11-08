Man in 70s with no underlying health conditions dies with coronavirus at N&N
PUBLISHED: 13:39 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 08 November 2020
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2009
A man with no underlying health conditions has died with coronavirus in Norfolk’s largest hospital.
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) released a statement confirming the death of the man in his 70s on Saturday, November 7.
It said: “We can confirm that sadly a man in his 70s with no underlying health conditions, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.”
On November 6, the NNUH confirmed a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions died after testing positive for Covid-19, which was the first death in a month at the hospital of someone who had tested positive for the virus.
At a press conference on Thursday, Dr Louise Smith, public health director for Norfolk, said rates of Covid-19 in Norfolk were still increasing, up to 92.2 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, compared to 89.2pc last week.
