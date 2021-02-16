Man benefiting from mental health support died in his flat, inquest hears
- Credit: Lauren De Boise
A man died of natural causes in his flat after mental health workers and doctors could not contact him, an inquest has heard.
Francis Millar, 45, of Oak Avenue in Loddon, was discovered by a police officer on February 14 last year.
An inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, February 16, heard how he was last seen in the early hours of February 7, 2020, by Oak Avenue residents.
Two neighbours, as well as CCTV cameras, witnessed Mr Millar dropping an item from a bag.
A report by forensic pathologist Dr Nathaniel Cary revealed the medical cause of death was sudden unexpected death due to alcoholism and a haemorrhage to the scalp, which was most likely due to a fall.
Investigations found there were no suspicious circumstances and area coroner Yvonne Blake concluded Mr Millar died of natural causes.
Mr Millar had a history of mental health issues but was seeking help from the community mental health team and his GP surgery.
Ms Blake said: "He had made an enormous effort in 2019 to get himself help and seemed to be getting better. It is a shame he couldn't continue that path."
