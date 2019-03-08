Motorcyclist died in high speed collision, court told

Floral tributes left at the scene of the crash where Nathan Robinson died near Fakenham Picture: Adam Lazzari Archant

A motorcyclist died after his machine ploughed into a car at high speed, an inquest heard today.

Pig farmer Nathan Robinson, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision involving his 750cc Suzuki and two cars at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham, on the afternoon of December 21, 2017.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake heard Mr Robinson was returning home from work at Houghton along the A148 Lynn Road towards Fakenham at around 3.30pm when the crash happened.

In a statement, Yvonne Beacham said she was driving along the same stretch with her partner when they were overtaken at speed by a man on a large yellow motorcycle.

She said her partner said: "That's an accident waiting to happen."

Shortly afterwards, they came across the crash scene, at the junction with Creake Road.

Mr Robinson of Bridge Street, Fakenham, collided with a white Nissan Qashqai, which was turning right into Creake Road, the coroner heard.

In a statement to police Heather Pearce, who was driving the car, said all she could remember was a bang on the passenger side of her vehicle and her airbags going off.

John Acton, who saw the collision, said he did not think the rider could have survived the "considerable" impact.

Mr Robinson was thrown from his machine and slid along the road before he was in collision with a Vauxhall Zafira.

Mr Robinson became trapped under the Zafira, the coroner heard. A post mortem revealed he died from multiple injuries.

Police crash investigator PC Stuart Aldiss said he had ended up in the turn right lane after overtaking and was travelling in excess of the speed limit. He said Mr Robinson was disqualified from driving at the time of the crash, had never held a UK licence and was "paying little regard to his own safety".

The road was wet and the light fading at the time of the crash.

Mr Robinson's partner Virginia Wood said the motorcycle was "a salute to his father", who had died in a motorcycle crash in 2016.

Mrs Lake concluded Mr Robinson died as a result of a road traffic collision.