Man, 47, died from 'shotgun injury', inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 12:14 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 08 July 2019

A 47-year-old West Norfolk man died from a shotgun injury, an inquest at a Norwich court heard today. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

A 47-year-old West Norfolk man died from a shotgun injury, an inquest at a Norwich court has heard.

Russell Houghton died on Sunday, June 30, in a Norfolk village just two miles from his home.

Mr Houghton, who was born on June 18, 1972, lived at Sandringham Drive, in Downham Market.

He was identified by his father Alan Haddock, an inquest opening into his death at Norfolk Coroners' Court, on Monday, July 8, heard.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake heard Mr Houghton, who worked as a car valeter, died at Stow Barn Road, Crimplesham.

Dr Hesham El-Daly said Mr Houghton's medical cause of death was due to a shotgun injury.

Ms Lake adjourned the full inquest into Mr Houghton's death to take place on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2pm, at Bishop Lynn House.

