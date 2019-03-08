Man, 47, died from 'shotgun injury', inquest hears

A 47-year-old West Norfolk man died from a shotgun injury, an inquest at a Norwich court heard today. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Archant

A 47-year-old West Norfolk man died from a shotgun injury, an inquest at a Norwich court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Russell Houghton died on Sunday, June 30, in a Norfolk village just two miles from his home.

Mr Houghton, who was born on June 18, 1972, lived at Sandringham Drive, in Downham Market.

He was identified by his father Alan Haddock, an inquest opening into his death at Norfolk Coroners' Court, on Monday, July 8, heard.

You may also want to watch:

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake heard Mr Houghton, who worked as a car valeter, died at Stow Barn Road, Crimplesham.

Dr Hesham El-Daly said Mr Houghton's medical cause of death was due to a shotgun injury.

Ms Lake adjourned the full inquest into Mr Houghton's death to take place on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2pm, at Bishop Lynn House.