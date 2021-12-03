Man who died in Old Buckenham crash named

The B1077 near to the junction of Fen Street between Attleborough and Old Buckenham. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A man who died from fatal injuries in a car crash near Old Buckenham has been named.

The victim was named as Mircea-Mihaita Paraianu, 25, who was a passenger in a Ford KA which hit a tree along the B1077 near the junction at Fen Street, between Attleborough and Old Buckenham, shortly before 7.30am on Saturday, November 27.

Tributes have since been paid on social media and on a GoFundMe page, which had been set up to raise funds to be able to send Mr Paraianu to Romania, where he is from.

Paying tribute to him on the page, Katie Dragota said: "If you had Mircea in your life, you were a lucky person.

"He had so much kindness to give.

"He helped countless people and he never once asked for anything in return.

"He was a fun loving, out going, bubbly young man.

"Mircea has left a space in so many hearts that can never be replaced."

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance or a licence and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

He has been bailed until Monday, December 27.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact PC Bob Hardingham on 101 or by email at Robert.hardingham@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident 92 of 27 November 2021.

Visit the GoFundMe page on gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-for-mircea