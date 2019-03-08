Man denies setting his rottweiler on police officer

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man accused of setting his rottweiler on a police officer when they attended his home will stand trial after denying the offences.

Thomas Keeler denied being in charge of a bull mastiff rottweiler which was dangerously out of control at Norman Close on September 10 last year.

The 31-year-old also denied causing actual bodily harm to the police officer who was injured in the incident.

Magistrates in Norwich declined jurisdiction, and Keeler, of Church Road, Alpington, will stand trial at Norwich Crown Court.

He will next appear on Tuesday, November 12.