Man dead in Caister house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea.

Norfolk police were contacted by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at 2pm today, Sunday, June 2, following reports of a fire at a property in Covent Garden Road.

The East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Appliances from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth attended to a building fire on Covent Garden Road.

"Crews used breathing equipment and hose reel jets to extinguish."

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and a joint police and fire investigation into the circumstances is now taking place.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 255 of 2 June 2019.