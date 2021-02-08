A fine (Lego) city - man creates amazing Norwich skyline replica in bricks

Published: 11:13 AM February 8, 2021

From its iconic castle and cathedrals to its outdoor market and churches, Norwich is a city with enviable architecture.

And while its skyline may not be as instantly recognisable outside of these parts as global cities like London and New York, the moniker of a fine city is an appropriate one.

But now, thanks to retired financial worker Richard McCrohan, it can join these international metropolises in being recreated from Lego.

Richard McCrohan's Lego Norwich design - Credit: Richard McCrohan

Mr McCrohan, who went to the City of Norwich School but now lives in Shropshire, has taken 906 pieces of Lego and created a scaled down replica of the city's centre, having designed the model himself on the Danish construction toy giant's website.

Inspired by the Lego Skyline series, which reproduces the skylines of some of the world's most well-known cities, Mr McCroghan set about planning out Norwich on the BrickLink Studio website - an online tool that allows people to design their own customised Lego project.

Norwich City Hall, now recreated in Lego by Richard McCrohan - Credit: Mike Page

He said: "As I lived in Hong Kong for a while I made that one and really enjoyed it, but decided I wanted a challenge of my own.

"I've always been interested in architecture and have been a fan of Lego as a man and a boy. As I went to school in Norwich and still have family there, it made sense to do that next.

"Norwich is lucky to have some beautiful architecture, City Hall for example is stunning, so I set about doing that one."

Work in progress: Richard McCrohan's Lego model of Norwich - Credit: Richard McCrohan

The 63-year-old spent two days designing the model, which includes Norwich Cathedral, St Peter Mancroft Church and the Market, before ordering the pieces to build it - a project which cost him around £100.

He added: "It took a few days off and on to build it, but I definitely think it was worthwhile. I shared a picture of the finished model on Facebook and had such a lovely response.

"I decided to make the instructions available for free online and people have been so complimentary. One person even offered to make a donation to charity on my behalf because they felt bad for using them for free."

The instructions are available on the Brick Link website.