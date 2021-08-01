Breaking
Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A 41-year-old has been charged with the murder of missing Gorleston woman Pat Holland after human remains were recovered from her home.
The 83-year-old was last seen on Saturday, July 24 at around 9.20pm near her home in Lowestoft Road, with her family reporting concerns for her safety the following day when they could not contact her.
According to police, extensive searches of Ms Holland's home address have uncovered partial human remains.
Allan Scott, of Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, has been charged with her murder and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, August 2.
A police spokesman said: "While formal coroners proceedings will take place in due course, the family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers."
In a statement, the family said: "Our beloved Mum, nan and great grandmother has been taken from us in a way which simply cannot be comprehended.
"This past week has been the worst imaginable for us.
"Mum spent her days trying to help others, she reached out to local people and wanted to make a difference in any way she could.
"We respectfully ask to be left in peace at this incredibly difficult time.”
Ms Holland's best friend Elizabeth Hemmings said she was a "very much-loved lady", who was "bouncy, bubbly and just amazing".
Meanwhile the Rev Matthew Price, of St Mary Magdalene Church, said: "She was well liked and the community clearly cared deeply for her."