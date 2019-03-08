Man charged with shouting offensive language during Remembrance Day service

St Martin's Church in Fincham. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2013

Police were called to an incident of a man shouting offensive language during a Remembrance Day service.

A man has been charged with a public order offences following the incident in Fincham on Sunday, November 10.

Police were called to St Martin's Church at 10.40am to reports of a person shouting offensive language during the service.

Richard Calvert, 51, of High Street in Fincham, has been charged with two counts of public order offences.

He is currently on police bail and is due to appear before King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 19.