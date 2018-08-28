Search

Advanced search

Crude graffiti sprayed on police station

PUBLISHED: 15:33 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:35 05 November 2018

Wymondham Police Investigation Centre was sprayed with crude grafitti. Photo: Archant

Wymondham Police Investigation Centre was sprayed with crude grafitti. Photo: Archant

Archant

A man has been charged with spray painting multiple crude depictions of male body parts on the walls and driveway of the Norfolk Constabulary headquarters.

The offensive graffiti was discovered on the police investigation centre in Wymondham, around 3.30pm on Monday, October 29.

Simon Green, 26, of North Pickenham Road in Swaffham, was arrested in connection with the criminal damage and for driving without insurance.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 30 for his first hearing, where he was granted bail.

He is due to appear again at Norwich Magistrates Court for trial on Wednesday, January 9.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast