Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at beach

Published: 10:19 AM July 25, 2021

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday afternoon.

Coastguard rescue teams from Bacton and Gorleston were called to the beach near Caister-on-Sea around 3pm after a man suffered a cardiac arrest.

The police and ambulance also attended to support the man.

A spokesman for the coastguard said the teams were stood down just before 4.20pm and the man was taken to hospital.