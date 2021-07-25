News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at beach

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:19 AM July 25, 2021   
Caister-on-Sea beach.

Caister beach - Credit: Denise Bradley

A man has been taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday afternoon. 

Coastguard rescue teams from Bacton and Gorleston were called to the beach near Caister-on-Sea around 3pm after a man suffered a cardiac arrest.

The police and ambulance also attended to support the man. 

A spokesman for the coastguard said the teams were stood down just before 4.20pm and the man was taken to hospital.

Norfolk Live
East Norfolk News

